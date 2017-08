WELSH, La. (KLFY) – A Welsh man is behind bars for two incidents where he threatened people with a gun.

Deputies said the first incident happened on July 26, 2017, when Chantler Fruge pointed a pistol at a farmer.

On the same day, Fruge went into Doucet Tire Repair in Welsh and began yelling and threatening an off-duty Welsh police officer.

Fruge was arrested and charged with threatening a public official, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.