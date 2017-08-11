3 men arrested in connection to 2 armed robberies in Cecilia

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies involving online sales in the Cecilia area on August 6th and August 8th.

According to Major Ginny Higgins of the St Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 3 suspects agreed to meet an online seller in the vicinity of Roy J. Melancon Road in Cecilia.

When the seller arrived, the three suspects robbed him and his passenger.

Two days later another person agreed to meet the three suspects at the same location to discuss another online purchase.

That seller and his two passengers were robbed. One of the victims was tasered as well.

In both robberies, a gun was used, according to Higgins.

On August 10, 2017, Vonee Gordon Jr., 17 was arrested and charged with 5 counts of armed robbery and 1 count of aggravated battery.

Kendre Batiste, 17, was arrested today and was charged with 5 counts of armed robbery

Both have been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Higgins added that a 15-year-old juvenile male was also arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center on 5 counts of armed robbery.

