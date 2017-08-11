Abbeville man among 3 men arrested in Louisiana on multiple counts of child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man was among three men recently arrested on multiple counts of child pornography, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release that Chaz Maturin, 25, of Abbeville, was arrested on eight counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and three counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children (under the age of 13).

Maturin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from Vermilion Parish.

His arrest came after a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HBI), the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Duverege, 22, of New York City, was arrested in Rapides Parish on 80 counts of sexual abuse counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children (under the age of 13).

Landry said Duverege was stationed in Louisiana when the alleged crimes occurred. Duverge’s arrest a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Ernis, 25, of Ponchatoula, was arrested on 24 counts of distribution of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and six counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children.

Ernis was arrested after a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Landry issued a statement about the arrests in the news release saying:

“My office is dedicated to investigating and arresting criminals who victimize children. We will do all that we can to take child predators off Louisiana’s streets.”

The Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.