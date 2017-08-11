Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana to offer new programs

Published:

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Since school has started the Boys and Girls Club is back in action. They will be implementing some new programs this calendar year.

“We are implementing a smart girl program to help young girls as they grow into their body and how to deal with all that goes along with that. We also we be implementing an Art program as well, explains Executive Director Joe Long.

The ages of kids that come to the Boys and Girls club range from ages 6-18, which can present an interesting dynamic.

“Our hope is to eventually have a Teen center because it can be challenging at times to have 6 and 7 years old with 17 and 18-year-olds,” says Long.

To register your children, you can visit bgcacadiana.com.

