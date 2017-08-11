Coach, referee arrested for providing alcohol to juveniles

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A seasoned Louisiana coach and referee has been arrested after authorities say he gave alcohol to juveniles at a party he hosted.

The Advocate reports 55-year-old Allen Joseph was arrested on three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Joseph is accused of hosting a party at his home for three juveniles on Aug. 5-6, where he gave them alcohol and allowed them to become severely intoxicated.

Joseph told Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that he supplied the alcohol, but invoked his right to counsel when asked to provide a full statement.

According to a news release, authorities are concerned that there may be additional victims of inappropriate behavior because Joseph was a coach and referee at several playgrounds for 40 years.

It’s unclear if Joseph has a lawyer.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com