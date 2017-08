UPDATE: Congestion has cleared on I-10 East from mile marker 92 (Duson) to mile marker 95 (before Scott), DOTD reports.

Earlier:

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – There is traffic congestion on I-10 East from Duson (mile marker 92) to before Scott (mile marker 95) due to an accident, according to DOTD.

Officials say drivers should expect delays in the area.