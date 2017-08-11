Fire Chief: no injuries in fire of waiting room of Iberia Medical Center

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The fire chief of the New Iberia Fire Department said no one was injured in a fire that started overnight at the Iberia Medical Center.

The incident happened when furniture caught on fire in the waiting room of the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Firefighters arrived at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. Friday to find that the hospital’s sprinkler system had extinguished the fire.

Chief Gordon Copell said crews immediately worked to ensure that all of the patients were safe and that the fire was completely out.

Patients were moved from the ICU to the emergency room as a precaution.

Copell said the waiting room received heavy smoke and water damage.

Firefighters used fans to remove smoke lingering from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.