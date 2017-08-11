Fire in waiting room of Iberia Medical Center under investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A fire broke out at the Iberia Medical Center early Friday morning before 1:30.

Luckily no one was injured, but according to officials with the New Iberia Fire Department, the blaze started in the waiting room of the Intensive Care Unit.

“At approximately 1:30 a.m., the Intestive Care Unit staff noticed smoke coming out of the ICU waiting room,” according to Parker Templeton, the CEO of the Medical Center.

Chief Gordon Copell with the New Iberia Fire Department says that the furniture in the ICU waiting room somehow caught fire, causing the sprinklers to go off in the building and code red was called.

“The patients were removed from the area and transported to other parts of the hospital. Emergency reponse personel responded, and due to our sprinkler system, it was extinguished. All patients, staff, and response personel were uninjured,” said Templeton.

How the fire started is still under investigation. Thankfully for the sprinklers, the fire didn’t spread, and the ICU was open Friday. But how the fire started has one woman who works at the Iberia Medical Center, suspecious.

“You’re not allowed to smoke on campus, so for the building to catch on fire like that, you know, it kind of had to be intentional, but I’m not sure,” said Jadasha Hensley.

The State Fire Marshall is also involved in this incident, and is conducting a concurrent investigation as well, as to how the fire started in the hospital waiting room.