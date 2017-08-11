Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office searching for man in connection to vehicle robbery

LAFAYETTE PARISH La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a stolen truck from St. Landry Parish.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said that on Thursday after officers caught up to the stolen truck, a black, male suspect got out and ran into the Truman area.

Officers then learned that the suspect may have visited a store earlier in the day and confirmed the suspect was there through the store’s surveillance video using the stolen truck.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or Detective Troy Romero (337) 236-5632.