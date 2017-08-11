Suspect wanted in weekend kidnapping captured in Slidell motel

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman over the weekend is in now in the custody of local, state, and federal authorities.

Lawrence Michael Handley was wanted for conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order.

Corporal Bridget Dugas of the Lafayette Police Department says Handley was arrested in a hotel in Slidell.

Lafayette City Marshal’s along with the East, Central and Western Division of US Marshal Task Force Division assisted in the arrest.

Dugas adds that the investigation remains ongoing.