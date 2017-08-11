Suspect wanted in weekend kidnapping captured, source says

Lawrence Handley (Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman over the weekend is in now in the custody of local, state, and federal authorities, a law enforcement source tells KLFY.

Lawrence Michael Handley was wanted for conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order.

The details of Handley’s arrest are not available at this time.

This is a developing news story and KLFY will have more information about this story when it becomes available.

