LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead following an early morning shooting on the 100 block of Lee Avenue

Corporal Bridgette Dugas says that when officers arrived on the scene they located one victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains on going.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.