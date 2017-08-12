2 dead after car plunges off elevated I-10 to street below

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL) – Two men were killed when a car went flying over the side rails of the elevated portion of the I-10 East Almonaster/Louisa Street exit Saturday morning and landed on the street below.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m., according to NOPD Traffic Fatality investigators.

The 2010 BMW 528 was found upside down on Almonaster Street. A 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old man inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a witness told them that the BMW rode the guardrail on I-10 before flying over the side and landing on Almonaster Blvd. near the westbound lanes. The vehicle then flipped several times before coming to rest upside down.

The names of the victims and the official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.