Man arrested in connection to Iberia Medical Center fire

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a Friday fire in a New Iberia medical center.

25-year-old Ruddy Romeo was arrested on charges of aggravated arson.

State Fire Marshal officials said that Romero lit a hospital blanket that was on a set of chairs in the ICU waiting room before exiting the hospital.

Romero admitted to investigators to lighting the blanket on fire and threatening more than 100 patients, staff members and visitors who were inside the facility at the time of the fire.

Romero is being held in the Iberia Parish jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.