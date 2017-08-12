Program at UL encourages and supports veterans upward

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – This morning at Judice-Rickels hall at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a special program took place to motivate and encourage veterans through their present day struggles.

In 2016, the Department of Veteran Affairs estimated 18 vets per day committed suicide. This program aims to give vets the support they need to carry on.

“What we’re trying to do is to empower veterans, to help veterans, to become more tomorrow what they are today. We call the program veterans, V.E.T.S: Veterans Eager To Succeed,” said Kenneth Carmouche, recruiter/counselor for Veteran’s Upward Bound.

For more information on the program, you can visit the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s office of Veteran’s Services page.