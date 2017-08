LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 20-year-old Tyler Benoit turned himself into the Lafayette Police after being wanted in connection to the shooting early morning shooting on Lee Avenue that killed 31-year-old Christon Chaisson.

Corporal Bridget Dugas says Benoit was wanted on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Chaisson with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.