Teen driver dies in vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:

ST. LANDRY PARISH La.- (KLFY) – A Krotz Springs teen has died in an early morning single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish.

State police officials say that when Aaron Quebedeaux was driving on Highway 190 eastbound, he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a metal bridge rail and overturned.

Quebedeaux wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle. Officials say Quebedeaux was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken from Quebedeaux for analysis; it is unknown if impairment was the reason for the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

