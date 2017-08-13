2 injured in early morning shooting on Evangeline Thruway

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) At approximately 3:00 am Sunday, Lafayette police responded to the 2200 block of NE Evangeline Thwy. in reference to shots fired.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, when officers arrived several vehicles were seen fleeing the location.

Moments later, she said, a call from a local hospital revealed two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition, Dugas said.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives are still actively following up on leads in reference to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

 

 

 

