Fire destroys Scott home

Attached photo of firefighters cutting a ventilation hole in roof (Scott Fire Dept.)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A homeowner in Scott escaped a huge fire Saturday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the home in the 100 block of Courville Road, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

The homeowner was able to safely escape, however the structure was a total loss, Sonnier said.

One firefighter received minor burns while attempting to extinguish the fire and is expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation has revealed the fire to be accidental in nature, which they say began in the bedroom near a window air condition unit, Sonnier said.

 

 

