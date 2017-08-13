Former Governor Edwin Edwards celebrates at 90th bday bash

By Published:

Former Governor Edwin Edwards celebrated his 90th birthday with a sold out banquet in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Governor John Bel Edwards delivered the keynote address

Former Governor Edwards told the crowd he was now looking forward to his 95th birthday.

Edwards is the only governor elected to serve 4 terms and his margin of victory increased in each of his 3 re-election races.

“I’ll see you not before, but in 5 years. but until then yoiu, every one of you will be in my heart. This has been a wonderful night for me and I will never forget it. Vaya con dios. Thank You.” Edwards

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s