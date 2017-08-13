Former Governor Edwin Edwards celebrates at 90th bday bash

Former Governor Edwin Edwards celebrated his 90th birthday with a sold out banquet in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Governor John Bel Edwards delivered the keynote address

Former Governor Edwards told the crowd he was now looking forward to his 95th birthday.

Edwards is the only governor elected to serve 4 terms and his margin of victory increased in each of his 3 re-election races.

“I’ll see you not before, but in 5 years. but until then yoiu, every one of you will be in my heart. This has been a wonderful night for me and I will never forget it. Vaya con dios. Thank You.” Edwards