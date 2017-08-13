Indivisible Acadiana host vigil in support of Charlottesville, VA

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An anti-violence rally was held outside the district courthouse in Lafayette in response to the violence in Charlottesville Virginia.

The group known as Indivisible Acadiana organized the event.

The local crowd of people from different backgrounds heard from some passionate speakers who shared their sorrow over the violent clashes at the Charlottesville white nationalist rally that left 1 dead and many others injured.

Among those attending Sunday’s rally was Nell Hahn of Lafayette who said she came out to stand in soladarity with others who oppose violence, and racism.