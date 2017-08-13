Northside High School students host community meet-and-greet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Students and staff of the Northside High School athletics program were out to meet-and-greet members of the community on Saturday.

Coaches, cheerleaders, football players, band members and basketball players gathered at Breaux’s Mart located on Moss Street. The group gathered to get know the people of Lafayette and build relationships that could benefit the North Lafayette Community.

“We plan to get the community involved by us stepping-out in the community, letting people know who we really are and letting people know that we are Northside. Plus, our kids are in this community. I’ve talked to Mr. Breaux, he and I have been having conversations. We’re trying to bring back that community involvement of the school and of the different businesses,” explains NHS Head Football Coach John Simmons.

The Vikings will host the Tigers of St. Martinville for their home-opener on September 22.