UPDATE: Driver fled crash that killed 17 year old male in St. Landry Parish, police say

UPDATE: State Police say as they continued their investigation into a Saturday morning traffic crash that claimed the life of a 17 year old Krotz Springs man, what was originally believed to have been a single vehicle crash was determined to have involved a second vehicle.

The second driver, 22 year old Brittany Coupel of Opelousas, came forward Sunday and informed Troopers that she was driving a vehicle that collided with the victims vehicle.

17 year old Aaron Quebedeaux of Krotz Springs died in the crash that happened on US 190 near Three Mile Lake Road in St. Landry Parish.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Quebedeaux was driving a vehicle eastbound on US 190 and was approaching a right curve. For unknown reasons, Quebedeaux failed to negotiate the curve, ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a metal bridge rail, and overturned.

Police say after taking Coupel’s statement, they were able to determine that she was drivinig eastbound on US 190 in the right lane approaching a right curve and failed to negotiate the curve, when her vehicle entered into the left eastbound lane of US 190 and collided collided with Quebedeaux’s vehicle. After the impact, police say she fled the scene.

Coupel was arrested on charges of Obstruction of Justice, Hit and Run Driving, and Vehicular Homicide.

She was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.