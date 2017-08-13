Woman killed in Charlottesville crash identified

The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville on Saturday has been identified as Heather Heyer, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Sunday.

Heyer was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of demonstrators protesting against white supremacists.

Shortly before the attack Saturday, fistfights and screaming matches erupted between counterprotesters and white nationalists protesting the removal of a confederate monument.

The clashes led to the cancellation of scheduled protests, sending demonstrators from both sides marching on nearby streets.

A few hours later, a car slammed into a throng of counterprotesters.

The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, is being held at a Virginia jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death, said Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail. Fields’ mother, Samantha Bloom, told CNN affiliate Toledo Blade, her son told her last week he was going to an “alt-right” rally, but she was not involved in his political views. CNN’s attempts to reach Bloom were unsuccessful. The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have launched a civil rights investigation into the deadly crash. Three other men were arrested Saturday. One of them faces a charge of carrying a concealed handgun and the other is charged disorderly conduct. The third man, originally from Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.