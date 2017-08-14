2nd arrest made in connection to 2016 Opelousas murder

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the August 2016 shooting death of an Opelousas man.

The shooting happened on Della drive in Opelousas.

Deputies found Rodney Savoy, Jr. Dead and another person hiding in a bedroom closet.

DNA blood evidence from the scene was analyzed and led authorities to Tevonte Jenkins.

He was arrested last week.

Deputies say Jenkins confessed to the murder.

Detectives later learned that Tyrone Ned drove Jenkins to and from Savoy’s home during the murder

Ned was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.