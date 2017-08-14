2nd arrest made in connection to 2016 Opelousas murder

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Tyrone Ned. Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the August 2016 shooting death of an Opelousas man.

The shooting happened on Della drive in Opelousas.

Deputies found Rodney Savoy, Jr. Dead and another person hiding in a bedroom closet.

DNA blood evidence from the scene was analyzed and led authorities to Tevonte Jenkins.

He was arrested last week.

Deputies say Jenkins confessed to the murder.

Detectives later learned that Tyrone Ned drove Jenkins to and from Savoy’s home during the murder

Ned was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s