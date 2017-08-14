Better Business Bureau warns of LinkedIn scam

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Better Business Bureau is warning Acadiana residents about a scam on the social job site LinkedIn.

The B.B.B has received reports of scammers, pretending to offer jobs, in an attempt to steal personal information.

Here’s how it works:

You receive a linked-in message asking you to apply for a job.

The recruiter’s profile looks real and there may even be some connections in common, but there’s a catch.

Connie Marcantel of the Better Business Bureau explains:” The catch is there’s a link within the message and they request that you upload your resume and that you also fill out an application. The application asks for your social security number and your bank account information to set you up on direct deposit. Then the scammers, of course, will use your social security number to commit identity theft and they’ll also drain the victim’s bank account.”

The B.B.B. offers these tips to help avoid these scams.

Change your settings by unchecking the career opportunities and new venture boxes.

Watch out for on-the-spot offers. A real company will want to interview you first.

Check for incorrect spelling and bad grammar

Ask for a phone call. A legitimate recruiter will want to talk to you on the phone.

For more information and tips to avoid scams you can visit the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana’s website.