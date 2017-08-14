Boil advisory lifted for Port Barre

The following is a news release from the town of Port Barre:

The Town of Port Barre has restored pressure within the water supply system above to the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative Code – Sanitary Code.

Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria.

Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded.

The water is again safe for consumption.