Boil advisory lifted for Port Barre

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo: MGN

The following is a news release from the town of Port Barre: 

The Town of Port Barre has restored pressure within the water supply system above to the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative Code – Sanitary Code.

Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health have been negative for coliform bacteria.

Therefore, the boil advisory released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded.

The water is again safe for consumption.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s