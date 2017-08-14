Deputies: Opelousas man accused of attempting to kill girlfriend said she ‘was evil and needed to be killed’

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend with a hammer last week is in jail after admitting to the incident last week, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Major Eddie Thibodeaux said deputies arrested Christopher Wayne Shedd, 33, of Opelousas, on August 10, 2017, on the charge of attempted second-degree murder just hours after the alleged incident happened.

Deputies initially responded to the scene on Andre Martin Road, just a few miles south of Opelousas, in reference to a medical call.

Thibodeaux said the victim, Shedd’s girlfriend, was bleeding from her head when deputies arrived.

Shedd met with the deputies and initially told them that the victim had fallen and hit her head under the carport.

The victim, who was unconscious at the time, and was taken to a Lafayette hospital due to the extent of trauma to her head.

The ER doctor told deputies that “the victim had sustained two forceful points of impact to her head,” Thibodeaux said.

One of the blows to the women left her in a fight for her life. She underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

After obtaining the extent of injuries from the doctor, deputies noticed that Shedd, the victim’s boyfriend was not at the hospital and notified detectives.

Detectives went back to the scene to interview Shedd and smelled “bleach and vinegar under the carport,” according to Thibodeaux.

There was also a large pile of granular absorbents where the victim was found.

Thibodeaux said after detectives read Shedd his rights, he admitted to trying to clean up the blood because he did not want to smell it.

Shedd also told detectives he had lived with the victim for about a year and the relationship started going downhill about six months ago.

Shedd said that the victim was evil and needed to be killed, according to Thibodeaux.

Authorities say Shedd felt that he was the only one that could do it and said that he had planned on killing her since the beginning of the week.

He also said prior to him getting off work and the victim picked him up, he obtained a double-sided small hammer and concealed it in the small of his back.

In a news release Thibodeaux described the alleged attack:

“When the victim exited the vehicle and was unlocking the carport door, Shedd retrieved the hammer from the small of his back and hit her as hard as he could in the back of the head. The victim fell to the ground and began to scream. Shedd did not want anyone to hear her hollering and wanted her to die quickly and painlessly so he struck her again in the left temple with great force. Shedd then acted out his entire actions to detectives showing them how he tried to kill the victim. The hammer was recovered at the scene and it had freshly been washed. Shedd was then arrested and transported to the parish jail for processing. The victim is still in intensive care. The extent of the brain injuries is undetermined.”

Shedd was then arrested and transported to the parish jail for processing. The victim is still in intensive care. The extent of the brain injuries is undetermined.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Guidroz issued a statement about the case saying:

“This is a very tragic case and prayers are needed for the victim. No one should suffer an attack like this. Anytime you feel you are in a relationship that is toxic, you should end the relationship before things get out of hand. In cases of domestic abuse, there are programs 24/7 waiting to assist you.”