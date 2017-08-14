Homeless man arrested; accused of killing 68-year-old

By Published:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Louisiana police say a homeless man is accused of bludgeoning a 68-year-old man to death.

Lake Charles police say in a news release that they have arrested 29-year-old Rolando Anthony Massingill on a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder in the death of Wayne Keith Reynaud.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says detectives got information that Massingill was in Kinder, about 35 miles northwest of Lake Charles. He says they, Kinder police, federal marshals and Allen Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested him in a motel.

Kraus says Reynaud’s body was found Sunday night in his home. He says in an email that detectives are investigating the connection between the men and a possible motive.

Kraus says in the news release that the arrest warrant set Massingill’s bond at $1 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s