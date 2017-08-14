Iberia Parish aerial mosquito abatement to continue on Tuesday

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will continue aerial mosquito spraying on Tuesday.

Herff Jones, director of the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement say that if weather conditions are favorable, the spraying will start around sunset and last for about 2 hours.

The spraying will begin in Delcambre south of Lake Peigneur, R. Esponge, Longside Rd., Andras, BJ Estelle Dr., Avery Island Rd., and Creighton.

The spraying will continue to Jeanerette from the St. Mary Parish line, Pecan Ln., Rightway Rd., Hwy. 90 & Back Rd. in the east Hubertville Rd., E. Admiral Doyle and all points in between, according to Jones.

Jones adds that citizens will notice low flying aircraft and advises that if the aircraft is overhead to not look up to stare or attempt to follow the aircraft’s path.