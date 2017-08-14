Jeanerette Police Chief Matthews back in the saddle

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Seven days ago, the Board of Alderman in Jeanerette voted to fire the police chief.

At the beginning of Monday’s City Council meeting in Jeanerette, Mayor April Foulcard’s request to expand the agenda and add item “police chief termination null and void” failed.

What the mayor was hoping to discuss was the illegal action by the board to remove Police Chief Jeffrey Matthews.

“According to the Lawrason Act, in which we are governed by, the board it does not have the authority to remove a non-elected chief without the recommendation of the mayor,” Foulcard said.

During the chief’s absence, City Marshall Fernest Martin agreed to oversee the police departments day to day activities.

Martin said, “We’re going to continue to do what we’ve always done and that’s to protect the citizens of Jeanerette. My biggest goal is to make sure they know they still have police protection in this city.”

For a complete week, that’s what Marshall Martin did. It wasn’t until Monday night Mayor Foulcard revealed information she says she got from the city attorney and the Louisiana Municipal Association, that the board’s action was against the law; so asked what that meant for former Chief Matthews.

It wasn’t until Monday night Mayor Foulcard revealed information she says she got from the city attorney and the Louisiana Municipal Association, that the board’s action was against the law; so asked what that meant for former Chief Matthews.

“He is to resume his duties and responsibilities,” Foulcard said.

The mayor added that Chief Matthews is expected back in his office as soon as Tuesday.

Chief Matthews told us he will be accepting his position.