Jeff Davis Parish returns for first week of school

Jeff Davis Parish prepares to launch the first full week of the school year. The parish opened school doors last Friday for students, faculty and staff where educators say the preparations for the day began long before then.

“We’ve spent all summer streamlining processes in our district. We’ve spent a whole lot of time preparing our campus. Our custodians have worked really hard to make our campus look great. What students can expect at Jennings Elementary this year are streamlined processes from the top down. They can also expect educators and teachers who are committed to student’s success. That is our top priority,” said Principal Laurie Duhon of Jennings Elementary School.

During preparations, school bus summer classes and behind-the-wheel training were offered for substitute and activity bus drivers searching to become a certified Louisiana bus driver.

They also held orientations and meetings with administrators, teachers and staff throughout the summer to reconstruct their way of teaching. By evaluating where each student stands academically, educators designed a plan using their same curriculum to meet the needs of the students, while maintaining state requirements.

Jeff Davis is ranked as the fourth best Graduation Rate achievement in the State. Students within the parish graduate on time with the percentage rate of 92.5. Higher than state average, Jeff Davis increased the rate by three percentage points from last year.