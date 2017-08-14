Man whose child porn trial was delayed 7 years is indicted for child rape

COVINGTON La (WWL) – A man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl while awaiting trial for child pornography charges has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office, Jackson Richard Miller, 49, has been indicted for 164 counts of pornography involving juveniles, first-degree rape of a victim under 13, pornography involving juveniles under 13, indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and obstruction of justice.

Miller was arrested in 2010 for allegedly uploading dozens of pornographic images of juveniles. Records show his trial was delayed around 70 times over the course of seven years. While Miller was out on bond during that seven-year span, authorities say he raped an 8-year-old girl and took pornographic photos of her with a 9-year-old girl.

Since the new accusations were brought to light, Miller’s initial bond has been revoked and he is now being held on a combined $2 million bond.

