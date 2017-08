OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman accused of committing a crime against a child was arrested last week, according to the city’s police department.

In a news release, Opelousas police said Tara Shamsie was arrested on August 10, 2017, on the charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Authorities say Shamsie’s arrest comes after officers started investigating claims of a crime against a child in July.