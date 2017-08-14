Protecting yourself for solar eclipses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – August 21st marks the first total eclipse visible in the United States since 1979.

The eclipse will be happening from 11:53 a.m. until 1:24 p.m.

Solar glasses contain filters that allow for no permanent damage to your eyes.

Dr. Robert Blem says the effects can prove costly for your eyes.

“Where you’re looking at a bright spot, when you look away you’re going to see a dark spot but it should last for a few moments, maybe a few minutes at longest. If you sustain some photo injury to the macula, that dark spot may persist. It may persist for days or weeks and if you look at it long enough, maybe permanently,” says Blem.

The day of the eclipse can play a trick on your eyes that is not usually there.

“Your nerves will tell you to look away but during an eclipse in Louisiana you can look at the sun longer because it’s 75 percent so it can trick your brain into looking at it longer,” says Blem.

For more information on where to obtain solar glasses, call the Lafayette Science Musuem or visit their website.