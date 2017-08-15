3 suspects arrested in connection with Duson dollar store robbery

KLFY Newsroom Published:

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Duson dollar store.

24-year old Raedovian Delco, 17-year old Elijah Curley, and 23-year old Louis Sampe were arrested on Tuesday.

The three men have been charged with armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on August 1st just after 10:00 p.m.

The three men allegedly forced the two cashiers back into the store after they had locked up and demanded money.

When they learned the safe was time sensitive, they stole several boxes of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s