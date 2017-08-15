3 suspects arrested in connection with Duson dollar store robbery

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Duson dollar store.

24-year old Raedovian Delco, 17-year old Elijah Curley, and 23-year old Louis Sampe were arrested on Tuesday.

The three men have been charged with armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on August 1st just after 10:00 p.m.

The three men allegedly forced the two cashiers back into the store after they had locked up and demanded money.

When they learned the safe was time sensitive, they stole several boxes of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.