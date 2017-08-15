Catholics brave through rain in Fete-Dieu du Teche

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – The Catholic faith has been here in Acadiana for over 252 years.

Fete-Dieu du Teche is a day to celebrate the arrival of the faith.

The day started with a boat procession of religious leaders down the bayou and stopping at multiple locations throughout the day lead a prayer.

Father Garrett McIntyre says the day is an important part of meshing Acadiana history.

“That connection between our culture and our faith that is very intimately connected in south Louisiana. The Catholic faith is to be Cajun is to be Catholic,” says Father McIntyre.

Everything was on schedule until the weather came in.

Rain and lightning sights did dwindle crowd numbers a bit but still showed a resilient group in the elements.

“Even though it poured down rain and even though it’s hot and all the elements are against us, we’re still going to practice our faith. We’re still going to believe,” says Father McIntyre.

It still doesn’t damper the event. There are still people out here coming and that just shows their perseverance, rain or shine,” says Veronica Abair.

Festivities were suspended for 30 minutes at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge before crowds gathered back into boats to move to the next location.

The boat procession includes visits to seven locations.