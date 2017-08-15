Changes coming to 39 Johnston Street intersections in Lafayette, Vermilion parishes

(The Daily Advertiser) – Thirty-nine limited-access cross-overs and turn lanes are being added to a stretch of Johnston Street between Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette and Maurice in Vermilion Parish.

Some of the existing cross-overs, especially those without traffic signals, will be eliminated, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The DOTD is proposing the construction of 10 U-turns, 18 U-turns with left turns, seven left turns and four right turns.

“It’s a safety measure that’s going to help us manage high traffic volumes, especially along divided highways,” said Deidra Druilhet, DOTD public information officer.

That stretch of Johnston Street (U.S. 167) is dotted with businesses and a lot of traffic, she said. Several severe, even fatal, crashes have occurred there.

The changes will eliminate T-bone crashes by eliminating median openings.

This is how it will work: A motorist who wants to turn left across Johnston Street won’t be able to directly cross traffic. Instead, he will have to turn right onto Johnston Street, travel a distance and merge into the far left U-turn or J-turn lane.

An open house public meeting is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Life Church, 6408 Johnston St., Lafayette, where residents can learn more about the plan, ask questions and offer feedback.

DOTD expects to award the construction contract in October 2018.

The project is expected to cost $7.5-$10 million, most of it to be paid for with federal funds, Druilhet said.

Here is the full list of changes:

(10) U-turn Only Locations

(2) Between the Village of Maurice and the Vermilion River

Between LeBlanc Road and Amapola Lane

Between E. LeBlanc Road and Willie May Lane

Between Mitali Road and Aqueduct Drive

Signalized Between Aqueduct Drive and E. Broussard Road

Signalized Between W. Broussard Road and Manchester Circle (Double Turn)

Between W. Broussard Road and Manchester Circle

Between Chateau Des Lions Boulevard and Town Center Parkway

Between Sears Drive and Ambassador Caffery Parkway

(22) U & Left Turn Locations

Allister Road

LeBlanc Road

E. LeBlanc Road

Bourque Road

Teljean Road

Malveaux Drive

Elias G. Road

Touchet Road

Aqueduct Drive

Driftwood Street

Bellevue Plantation Road

Pentecostals of Lafayette

Crestlawn Drive

Signalized at Brown Fourtier Road

Signalized at LA 724 (Duhon Road)

South City Parkway

Guidry Road

Town Center Parkway

Signalized at Fountain Bend Drive

Middlepark Drive

Signalized at Sears Drive

Signalized at Acadiana Square Shopping Center

(3) Left Turn Only Locations

Signalized Onto E. Broussard Road

Signalized Onto W. Broussard Road

Reserve Drive

(4) Right Turn Only Locations

W. Broussard Road

Camino Real Road

Canberra Road

Brown Fourtier Road