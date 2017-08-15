Chief of police officially out in Jeanerette

Jeanerette, La. (KLFY) – One day after the mayor of Jeanerette reinstated the police chief, questions are being raised about which laws actually apply to his employment status.

At last Monday’s council meeting, Jeanerette Mayor April Foulcard cited the Lawrason Act, saying the board cannot legally fire the chief of police without the mayor’s recommendation. Which is why she reinstated Chief Jeffery Matthews.

But we dug deeper into the city’s Code of Ordinances and learned the chief of police “shall be appointed by the board and serve at the board’s pleasure.”

Former Jeanerette City Attorney Frank Barber explains.

“In law when you hear the word pleasure, it’s pretty well-defined that it doesn’t matter which reason that the board or whatever authority it is, has the pleasure, has the authority to dismiss that person. So, I think if you read the charter, it’s clear that the Board of Alderman of the city of Jeanerette have the authority to remove Mr. Matthews from office” Barber said.

We were not able to reach former Chief Matthews for a comment but Marshall Fernest Martin says he is (the Marshall) still overseeing day to day operations of the police department.

Barber says the confusion could have set in because in some cases where the code of ordinances is “silent” or does not address a specific issue, the governing body would resort to the Lawrason Act.

Mayor Foulcard also released a statement saying she plans to abide by the board’s decision.