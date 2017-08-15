Family loses everything after house fire early Tuesday morning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A fire broke out in the 100 block of North Loop Street in Lafayette Tuesday morning at around 6:45, destroying a home and everything inside.

“It looked like the fire started behind the dryer, it was located inside the kitchen area. And as you can tell, the home is heavily damaged, and they don’t have anything left,” said Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department.

The owner of the home is Donald Bates, who lives with his 3 grandchildren and a great grandchild. Mercedes Scott first noticed the smoke coming from near the dryer after hearing the smoke alarm.

“I was getting ready for work at 7 o’ clock, and then all of a sudden I took my clothes out the dryer to get ready for work, and then I brought it in my room., and then I heard the smoke alarm going off,” she said.

Scott then ran out of her room and saw the fire climbing up the walls of the home. She tried to get a broom to put the fire out, but nothing helped.

“Someone told me to grab it and swish it a little bit. And then nothing happened. So as soon as I got out the room, I went to the kitchen, to go and call 911, that’s when it started engulfing,” Scott said.

She quickly woke up her grandpa and everyone else in the house, and took them outside, where then she knew that her house was gone. She says she’s just lucky to be alive, and thanks God for watching over her family this morning.

“One door close, another door open. That’s just telling us, don’t worry, don’t be worried, don’t be stressed, just keep it positive, that’s all,” she said.

The family says that this is the second time that one of their homes on this exact property has caught fire. Their grandfather’s home caught fire in 1996 and they rebuilt their home that they were currently living in, back in 1999. And as of August, 15, 2017, the family is once again picking up the pieces.