Iberville Parish Jail to close for 60 days to change out HVAC system

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – Starting Friday, the Iberville Parish Jail will be closed for about eight months to make repairs to the facility.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the jail’s air conditioning system needs to be changed out. The showers will be replaced with durable stainless steel.

The male inmates will be transferred to two state correctional facilities. Those arrested will be brought to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail to post bail or be transferred to other facilities.

The Sheriff’s litter crew will continue to pick up litter in the parish on its regular schedule. The jail’s booking staff will continue with their duties during this period.

“The HVAC system is very old, and simply needs to be completely replaced,” Stassi said. “There is no way to maintain a safe jail environment with this work going on. This is a complex operation but is necessary to keep everyone safe.”

Stassi said this move will be the second for the sheriff’s office in less than a month.