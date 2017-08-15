Lafayette family loses everything in early morning fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned through the roof of a home in Lafayette early this morning.

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Loop.

Alton Trahan, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, said all of the occupants were outside in a safe location. No injuries were reported.

Flames were burning through the roof when firefighters arrived.

Additional firefighters were called in to assist initial response due to the size of the home and extent of the fire.

Crews battled the blaze for about 30 minutes before getting it under control.

The home sustained substantial fire damage.

A man lived in the home with his three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.

Trahan said they lost everything in the fire. The fire department contacted American Red Cross to assist the man and his family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

