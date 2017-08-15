Lafayette kidnapping suspect booked into LPCC Tuesday

Related Coverage Suspect wanted in weekend kidnapping captured in Slidell motel

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man police accused of being connected to the kidnapping of a Lafayette woman on August 6, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon, according to online records.

Lawrence Michael Handley, 49, was wanted for conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order.

Around 2:30 p.m. on August 6, police said an unidentified female was forcefully removed from her residence in the Lafayette area.

She was found safe near the Baton Rouge area, and taken to a local hospital.

On August 11, Handley was arrested at a Slidell hotel. He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday and booked on charges of 3 counts of violation of protective orders, online impersonation and 2 counts conspiracy/ second degree kidnapping.

A bond has been set at $266,000.

The two men police say were the kidnappers drowned in the Intracoastal Canal on August 7, 2017.