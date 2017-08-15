Pels face Warriors, Cavs in first two home games this season

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – A home court advantage may be hard to find for the Pelicans this October.

The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first two home games of the season, highlighting a tough path to the playoffs for the 2017-18 season.

The NBA released the schedules for the 2017-18 season Monday afternoon.

The Pels’ season starts on Oct. 18 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. Two days later, they’ll make their home debut against the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

They’ll spend the next three games on the road, playing the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Kings before returning home on Oct. 28 to play the Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pelicans will appear on national TV 14 times this season, including their home opener against the Warriors.

