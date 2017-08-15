Suspects sought in defrauding scheme at several local businesses

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing money from several businesses in Acadiana.

Chief Chad Leger said the most recent theft under investigation happened at a business on Cameron Street on July 29, 2017.

Investigators say the suspects go into a store and confuse the cashier by asking for change from several large bills.

While the cashier is distracted, one of the suspects allegedly uses a sleight of hand technique to defraud the store out of money.

Leger said the suspects in the Scott theft appear to be the same suspects in similar incidents at businesses in Duson and Patterson.

Police believe the female suspect with darker hair appears to be the primary suspect in the theft at the Scott business.

In previous thefts, the female suspect with the red hair is the primary suspect.

Video surveillance was used to obtain pictures of the subjects entering and exiting the store.

If you have any information that could assist the Scott Police Department in identifying these suspects contact Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105.

Callers can remain anonymous.