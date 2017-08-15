The “Little Free Library” is now open on MLK Drive in Lafayette

A new “Little Free Library” is open in Lafayette.

The library is located across the street from Alice Boucher elementary school.

Tucked under two large oak trees on Martin Luther King Drive, the Little Free Library is a great place for families to grab a book and spend the day reading.

“The more you read the more you understand, the more you comprehend. So this is just another resource for the community, for the children at Alice Boucher, for them to have to be able to expand their reading skills,” said Deidra Lewis, the Volunteer Mobilization Manager for the United Way of Acadiana.

This is the second free library built by the United Way of Acadiana and Van Eaton and Romero.

Troy Hebert with Van Eaton Romero said, “We can put it in communities were kids maybe don’t have direct access to books, or maybe don’t have the means to go buy books.”

Administration at Alice Boucher hope this new library will help will Accelerated Reading scores and make reading more interactive for students.

“They are also increasing their fluency and comprehension which will help them in their academic areas,” said Rose Marcel an administrator at Alice Boucher.