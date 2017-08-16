1 dead, I-10 westbound closed in Lafayette following multi vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) At least one person has been confirmed dead in a traffic crash that has shut down down Interstate 10 westbound in Lafayette Wednesday night, according to the State Police.

The crash occurred about 9:25 p.m. near the La. Avenue exit, police said.

The five-car crash has closed westbound interstate at mile post 106, which is in Breaux Bridge, according to Master Trooper Brooks David.

David said, Breaux Bridge Police are redirecting traffic down La. Highway 324 and back up to I-10.