1 dead, I-10 westbound closed in Lafayette following multi vehicle crash

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) At least one person has been confirmed dead in a traffic crash that has shut down down Interstate 10 westbound in Lafayette Wednesday night, according to the State Police.

The crash occurred about 9:25 p.m. near the La. Avenue exit, police said.

The five-car crash has closed westbound interstate at mile post 106, which is in Breaux Bridge, according to Master Trooper Brooks David.

David said, Breaux Bridge Police are redirecting traffic down La. Highway 324 and back up to I-10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s