90-year-old Lafayette dancer talks about the best of her years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY News brings another segment of “The best of 90 plus.” These are the trailblazers who give meaning to the phrase “been there — done that.”

90-year-old Rowena Johnson of Lafayette lives life one journey at a time. Rowena’s a 1943 New Iberia High school graduate. She attended nursing school, got married, had four children and now has 20 great-grandchildren. “There’s a picture of me on my 90th birthday. My youngest daughter gave me a surprise birthday party. I have 17 of my great grandchildren sitting right there around me.”

Rowena explains that growing older is just part of life. In fact, Rowena line-dances every week. “I love line-dancing. My children said that’s what’s keeping me going. I don’t stop. I don’t feel like I’m almost 91-years-old but I know I am. I said maybe they made a mistake on my birth certificate,” says Rowena.

Some people would probably say Rowena is an example of 90 being the new 60. It’s the simple things of life. “Everybody says I want to be like you when I grow up. I have no secrets. I’m just me” adds Rowena.