Authorities seeking public’s help in solving rash of ATV thefts

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Acadia Parish are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent string of ATV thefts.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said deputies have received several complaints of 4-wheelers being stolen. The most recent thefts happened in the areas of Basile, Evangeline, and Crowley.

The 4-wheelers are all Honda’s and described as a red 2015 Rubicon, a green 2003 Rubicon, and a green 2013 Rancher with snorkel kit, mud tires, and black SS rims.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.