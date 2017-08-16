Blighted property removal talks in motion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Blighted properties have been present in Lafayette for decades. abandoned, unused homes that collect no taxes exist all throughout the parish.

There are over 1,200 of these properties on record according to Lafayette City Council.

According to Lafayette City Parish Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux, the removal of these properties have been in the works for some time now.

“I’ve been on the council for 10 years. I’ve been working on this for 10 years and someone worked on it for 10 to 15 years before me,” says Boudreaux.

Most of the blighted properties sit in Districts 3 and 4.

Once the process gets going, it could mean big things for the community as a whole.

“It improves our housing market. It allows us to collect taxes on properties that taxes historically have not been paid on. It removes blight from communities so it just has so many correcting factors and as you can see, I’m very excited,” says Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says he sees the process of removal starting in September.

